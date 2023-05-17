Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.05% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,661,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PTNQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,156. The firm has a market cap of $760.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and\u002For 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

