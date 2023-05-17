Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $63,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

