Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.30% of Tetra Tech worth $100,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 44.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $140.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.72. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.