Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.38 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.29. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

