Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.93

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.93 and last traded at $113.71, with a volume of 497010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXRH. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,405 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,044,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

