Thales S.A. (THLLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on June 16th

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3574 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Thales Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.19. 7,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,062. Thales has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $31.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on THLLY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

