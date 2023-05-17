Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.63) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 237.21% from the company’s current price.

Tharisa Stock Performance

Shares of THS traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 86 ($1.08). The stock had a trading volume of 271,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Tharisa has a 12 month low of GBX 82.02 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £257.82 million, a PE ratio of 204.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.40.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

