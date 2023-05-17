Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.63) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 237.21% from the company’s current price.
Tharisa Stock Performance
Shares of THS traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 86 ($1.08). The stock had a trading volume of 271,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Tharisa has a 12 month low of GBX 82.02 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £257.82 million, a PE ratio of 204.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.40.
Tharisa Company Profile
