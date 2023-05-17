The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Update

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 371,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.87 million, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $20.66.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.