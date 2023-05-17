The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $29,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in The Cigna Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 47,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,882,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,253,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 326.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI stock opened at $255.48 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

