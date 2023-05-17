The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.01. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 39,049 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 995,277 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.