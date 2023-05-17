The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw Sells 1,250 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.29. 256,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. StockNews.com lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 163.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392,443 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after acquiring an additional 277,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,051 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

