The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Down 3.3%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 1,934,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,395,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 300.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.