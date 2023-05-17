The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 167,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,453,000 after acquiring an additional 112,180 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $323.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.64 and a 200-day moving average of $349.54. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

