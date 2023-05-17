The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Update

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 4.1 %

Howard Hughes stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 187,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 16,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,219,126.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,111,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,418,900.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at $775,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 16,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,126.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,111,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,418,900.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 138,635 shares of company stock worth $10,358,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

