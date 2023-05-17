The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 12,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 2,691.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 747,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at $2,127,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LEV. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Lion Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LEV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 548,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,605. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $455.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.68. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.16 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. Research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

