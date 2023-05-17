The Macerich Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Macerich has a payout ratio of -1,133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. Macerich has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

