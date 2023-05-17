The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Short Interest Update

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days. Currently, 18.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Marcus Stock Performance

NYSE MCS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 193,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $501.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is -74.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

