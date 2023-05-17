The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.54

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.54 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 51.48 ($0.64). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 49.45 ($0.62), with a volume of 604,248 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTN. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.85) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.75) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 52.50 ($0.66).
The Restaurant Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £373.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
