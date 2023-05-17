The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65,452 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $222.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $278.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.81.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Mizuho raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

