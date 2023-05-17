The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 203,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 106,152 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 61,125 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 30,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,023 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

NYSE TJX opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

