The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Western Union by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Western Union by 125.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after buying an additional 2,196,323 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Western Union by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.