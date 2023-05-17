Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $268.32 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $268.32 million and $3.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00054984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00040202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001060 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,139,432,354 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

