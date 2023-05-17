Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Stock Performance

Tilray stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The business had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Tilray’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.