TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 500,190 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,190 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises about 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $91,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,297,000 after purchasing an additional 125,697 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 67,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,975,000 after purchasing an additional 113,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BJ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 612,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,291. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

