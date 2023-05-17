TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,368,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Marvell Technology worth $50,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.26. 3,702,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,508,932. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $61.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Raymond James began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

