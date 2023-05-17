TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $74,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pool by 69.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.44. 61,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

