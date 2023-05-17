TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $62.43 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $62,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.48. The stock had a trading volume of 929,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,275. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

