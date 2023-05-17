TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $48,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $8.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $411.19. 149,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,753. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.33.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

