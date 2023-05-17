TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $65.47 Million in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,143,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,468,000. A. O. Smith accounts for 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of A. O. Smith at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,519,000 after acquiring an additional 192,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,955,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 515,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.58. 127,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

