TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Simply Good Foods worth $44,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,972,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In related news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $605,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,672,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,902,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 2.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 139,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

