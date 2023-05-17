TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. NICE comprises 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of NICE worth $69,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NICE by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.25.

NICE traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $186.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,084. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.32 and its 200 day moving average is $203.71. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

