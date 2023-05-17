TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 10,933 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Hamilton Lane worth $57,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 128,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 783,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,067,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 963,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,460,000 after acquiring an additional 66,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Shares of HLNE traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.41. 87,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,812. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

