TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 37,327 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 37,327 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $54,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $410,037,000 after acquiring an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.81. 611,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,008. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $389.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.61 and its 200-day moving average is $335.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

