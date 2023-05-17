TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 40,120 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,120 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.6% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Cintas worth $110,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,330. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $452.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $478.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

