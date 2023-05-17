TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 815,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $65.63. 272,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,417. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

