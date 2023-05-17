TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. TJX Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.39-3.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.17. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,632,900,000 after buying an additional 209,152 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.