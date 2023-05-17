TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) to Issue $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

TSE X opened at C$145.14 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$123.03 and a 12 month high of C$147.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$137.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$136.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

