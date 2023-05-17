TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) to Issue $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

TMX Group Limited (TSE:XGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

TMX Group Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE X opened at C$145.14 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$123.03 and a 12 month high of C$147.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$137.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$136.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About TMX Group

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

Dividend History for TMX Group (TSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.