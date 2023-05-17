Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,710,000 after buying an additional 60,404 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $275.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.10. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,488 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

