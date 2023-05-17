Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 553.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

