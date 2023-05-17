Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.30 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

