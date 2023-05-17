Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

