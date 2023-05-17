Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 127.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 92,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 79,124 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Coterra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Coterra Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,250,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,991,000 after buying an additional 374,507 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,439,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,335,000 after buying an additional 471,816 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

