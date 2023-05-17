Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,937 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,181 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

