Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,466 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $33,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.