Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 57,316 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,316 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 106,651 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

