Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 5,900 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Visteon worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Visteon by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Down 2.1 %

VC stock opened at $132.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average of $148.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $94.71 and a twelve month high of $171.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.96 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.