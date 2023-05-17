Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 990 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,555,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

