Toncoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.68 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.78 billion and $10.68 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00007463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00027788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020867 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018404 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,641.60 or 1.00073800 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002441 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.00118672 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $11,529,761.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.