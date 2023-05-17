Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $231.37 and last traded at $231.58. 439,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,029,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.61 and a 200-day moving average of $227.15.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.