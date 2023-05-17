Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $231.37 and last traded at $231.58. 439,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,029,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.61 and a 200-day moving average of $227.15.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
See Also
