TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total value of $9,297,644.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,311.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,242,464. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

NYSE:TDG opened at $807.07 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $824.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $746.44 and a 200-day moving average of $692.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

